Mandi: Against the backdrop of Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's objectionable remarks about actress Kangana Ranaut, the latter's father Amardeep Ranaut, in an exclusive interaction with Republic on Tuesday, said people commenting so poorly must be thrown out of the party. Kangana's mother, too, reacted.

Speaking about Shrinate's recent remarks on her daughter, Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut said, “It's great that the BJP has given a ticket to Himachal Pradesh's daughter. It's extremely wrong to pass such remarks on women. No one can say such things. Guess how dirty this ideology is. What kind of a woman is the one who made such remarks? She has upset the people of Himachal.”

“She is my daughter and I am very upset due to such remarks against her. They are artists and it is their business. This is like an abuse of the entire industry. I condemn it,” Asha Ranaut added.

Kangana's father Amardeep Ranaut told Republic, “I thank the Prime Minister, JP Nadda ji and Anurag Thakur ji. The BJP has given the responsibility to Kangana to contest from Mandi and she will fulfill it very well. And, as far as our support is concerned, we will walk shoulder to shoulder with her.”

He concluded by saying, “Kangana is very religious and to say something like this about her is extremely painful. I think the Election Commission (EC) should take cognisance of the statements of such people. Such people should be thrown out of the party for the betterment of politics in future.”

Shrinate, on Monday, posted a video issuing clarification on the now-deleted objectionable post by saying, “Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."

She added, “I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriya parody. They made this objectionable post. Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody.”

Kangana Ranaut, who triggered a political maelstrom after Supriya Shrinate's remarks, is the BJP's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

