New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in an interview to ANI, spoke about several aspects of politics related to and ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among other things, PM Modi spoke about the politics in south India and especially Tamil Nadu, and how the people in TN are now in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The PM was also all praise for Annamalai, the state BJP president.

PM Modi also spoke about how the people in TN are dissatisfied with the ruling party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its dynastic politics. The state is now showing faith in the BJP, he said, while reiterating that there is no North-South divide and that India's diversity should be celebrated.

‘People Have Faith in Annamalai, Anger Against DMK’

“There is anger against DMK in Tamil Nadu. People have realised our (the BJP’s) efforts. People have faith in Annamalai. People trust BJP. There is tremendous anger towards the DMK. That anger has been diverted towards BJP in a positive way.”

Praising Annamalai further, PM Modi said, “Annamalai left the prestigious job of IPS (Indian Police Service). When he joined the BJP, people realised he was a person with good intentions.”

PM Modi had recently reacted against the insult of Annamalai by the DMK. The PM said in a public address, “DMK asks…'Annamalai, who is that?' The answer to such arrogance will come from the people of Tamil Nadu when they vote against DMK.”

DMK asks…"Annamalai, who is that?"



"Ours is not a family party. Everybody gets an opportunity here. When they (TN) were in a state of disappointment, they looked up at the BJP's model of development,” said PM Modi.

The PM further added that he has been working together with every Indian state for its development.

“I am working with every state to take up regional aspirations. I hold meetings with CMs of different states. That’s why we were able to fight COVID,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi Dismisses North-South Divide

PM Modi further spoke about the so-called 'North-South divide' between different regions of the country. “Diversity is our strength, we should celebrate it...Bharat ek bahuratna vasundhara hai. (India is a diverse country.) Viewing India as different units is a result of mindlessness regarding India. Which part of India has the most number of villages associated with Lord Ram's name? Tamil Nadu…. How can you term it as separate? There is diversity. An individual from Nagaland will not be like a person from Punjab. A person from Kashmir will not be like a Gujarati. Diversity is our strength. We should celebrate it. India is a bouquet where everyone can see their flower. That is the sentiment which should be harboured," said PM Modi.