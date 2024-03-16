Advertisement

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Prime Minister began his speech by saying, "Today I see here that Telangana people have decided they want to bring back Modi for third time."

#BREAKING | "If you stay with me for 10 days, I will learn Telugu": PM Modi's light moment with translator sends crowd into a frenzy



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#Telangana #Telugu #PMModi #LokSabhaElection #LokSabha2024 pic.twitter.com/IxPQ67gMf5 — Republic (@republic)

Talking to the public, PM Modi took a jibe at the opposition parties- Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He said, "Congress and BRS have shattered all dreams of Telangana. First, it was BRS' 'maha loot' and now it is Congress' 'buri nazar'. For Congress, even 5 years are enough to destroy Telangana..."

This sharp swipe comes after the BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Excise Policy case.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's rally in Nagarkurnool:

"I had visited Telangana during (2023) Assembly elections. At that time, I realised that people are really angry with the BRS. And today, I can see that people of Telangana have decided to elect Modi again."

"The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that."

"Modi's family are the 140 crore Indians. For the last 23 years, earlier working as CM and now as PM, you gave me a chance to serve. I never used any day for myself. If I have lived and worked day and night, it has been for 140 crore family members. Modi ki guarantee means - the guarantee of fulfilling the guarantee given."

""25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the last 10 years, same change has to be brought in Telangana."



