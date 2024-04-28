Advertisement

Belagavi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday widened his attack on Congress over its dynasty politics approach, saying they have grown so far from national interest and so engrossed in the welfare of their family that it does not like the country's achievements.

While addressing an election rally in Belagavi in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "When India emerges and strengthens, everyone feels proud. But Congress has grown so far from National interest, so engrossed in the welfare of their family that it does not like the country's achievements... They have started feeling ashamed of every achievement made by us..."

Advertisement

The PM hit out at the grand-old party for their resistance towards the 'Made in India' vaccine during the COVID-19 outbreak. He said they tried to influence people in regard to the vaccine.

#BREAKING | They have spread so much lies about HAL. Even during COVID, they protested even against 'Made in India' vaccine. They even went to the extent of calling it 'BJP vaccine.' They are getting ashamed whenever India is succeeding: PM Modi's big charge



Tune in for the… pic.twitter.com/SOfmNmXlwB — Republic (@republic)

'Congress Even Protested Against the 'Made in India' Vaccine'

The BJP leader said, “They have spread so much lies about HAL. Even during COVID, they even protested against the 'Made in India' vaccine. They even went to the extent of calling it 'BJP vaccine.' They are getting ashamed whenever India is succeeding.”

Advertisement

Taking aim at the Congress, PM Modi claimed that it tried to malign the image of Indian democracy in the name of EVMs. He said that the recent order by the Supreme Court on EVMs was a tight slap for Congress.

#BREAKING | In the name of EVMs, they have vilified India's democracy in front of the whole world. Now, the Supreme Court has given a tight slap to the Congress leaders and their well-wishers: PM Modi



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#PMModi… pic.twitter.com/6JEduUe46Y — Republic (@republic)

He said, “In the name of EVMs, they have vilified India's democracy in front of the whole world. Now, the Supreme Court has given a tight slap to the Congress leaders and their well-wishers.”

He questioned the their motive and the person on whose orders the Congress is acting to spread lies and focus on things which can harm the nation.

Advertisement

'Congress Should Apologise to People'

Taking aim at Congress, PM Modi said that it should apologise to citizens of the country for conspiring to destroy Indian democracy by spreading lies in the name of EVMs.

Advertisement

He said, “After their (Congress leaders) lies on EVMs have been exposed, people are now saying that you have conspired to destroy India's democratic process. You should seek forgiveness from the people of this country.”



