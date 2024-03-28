Advertisement

New Delhi: Despite facing defeat a staggering 238 times in his attempts to secure public office in India, K Padmarajan remains undeterred as he gears up once more to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Since 1988, K Padmarajan, a 65-year-old tyre repair shop owner hailing from Mettur in Tamil Nadu, has persistently engaged in electoral battles, despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times.

Despite being ridiculed when he initially entered the political arena, K Padmarajan has consistently maintained that his goal is not victory, but rather to demonstrate that an ordinary individual can engage in the electoral process.

Advertisement

Donning a vibrant shawl and a distinctive walrus moustache, Padmarajan asserts that his satisfaction lies in participation rather than victory. Popularly nicknamed the "Election King," he has thrown his hat into the ring in various elections across India, from parliamentary to local contests, and this year he continues his journey by contesting a parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district as the country gears up for its six-week-long general elections starting on April 19.

Throughout his political journey, K Padmarajan has encountered defeats against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, as well as Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

Padmarajan experienced his most significant electoral achievement in 2011 during the assembly elections in Mettur. Despite garnering 6,273 votes, a stark contrast to the more than 75,000 votes received by the eventual winner, he viewed this outcome as a validation of his candidacy and a sign of acceptance from the people.

Beyond his tyre repair shop and his role as a provider of homoeopathic remedies, Padmarajan also serves as an editor for local media. However, he emphasizes that among all his jobs, contesting elections holds the utmost importance for him.

Advertisement

He sees it as a means of active participation and aims to serve as a role model to inspire others to engage in the democratic process and raise awareness about the significance of nominations.