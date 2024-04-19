Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7am on Friday under stringent security measures, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said. Voters at numerous polling stations were seen queuing up as early as 6 am, underscoring their enthusiasm to participate in the electoral process, he said. The first five voters were rewarded with mementoes and first-time voters were also felicitated, encouraging them to exercise their franchise, he said. "There is enthusiasm and voting is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in several polling stations across the state," news agency PTI quoted Tiwari as saying.