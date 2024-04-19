Updated April 19th, 2024 at 08:38 IST
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Voting Underway for Phase 1 Polls on 102 Seats; Rajinikanth Casts Vote
Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 19 at 7 am. Meanwhile, PM Modi has called on first time voters to vote in record numbers. About 16.63 crore will decide the fate of 1,657 candidates. The polling will go on till 6pm today. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Stay Tuned!
8: 37 IST, April 19th 2024
Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Urge Voters to Exercise Franchise as Polling Gets Underway
8: 16 IST, April 19th 2024
“An appeal to all voters to participate enthusiastically and consciously in the 18th Lok Sabha general election being held in the country with the resolution of 'vote first, then refreshment' from the first phase of voting today, so that a good government that provides employment, security, self-respect and a life full of self-esteem is formed in the country,” said Mayawati.
8: 13 IST, April 19th 2024
Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami cast his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Salem.
8: 04 IST, April 19th 2024
Nakul Nath- Congress candidate from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath says, "I have full faith in that people of Chhindwara that they will stand with the truth. We have worked for the people of Chhindwara for 44 years. I have full confidence that the people will bless us..."
7: 57 IST, April 19th 2024
Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7am on Friday under stringent security measures, Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said. Voters at numerous polling stations were seen queuing up as early as 6 am, underscoring their enthusiasm to participate in the electoral process, he said. The first five voters were rewarded with mementoes and first-time voters were also felicitated, encouraging them to exercise their franchise, he said. "There is enthusiasm and voting is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in several polling stations across the state," news agency PTI quoted Tiwari as saying.
7: 49 IST, April 19th 2024
As far as Pilibhit is concerned, it has been noticed that the schemes that PM Modi started during 10 years of his tenure have reached the people. The track record has been good here and there has been a change in people's lives. Considering that ‘Lotus’ will bloom with a huge majority of votes.
7: 45 IST, April 19th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP candidate from Chennai South Lok Sabha seat, Tamilisai Soundararajan, cast her vote a polling booth in Chennai.
7: 41 IST, April 19th 2024
Voting for Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and by-election in Ramnagar Assembly constituency began at 7 am on Friday amid tight security, a poll official said. Although nine candidates are in the fray in Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the battle will be mainly between BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha, who is supported by the INDIA bloc. Altogether 14.61 lakh voters - 7.33 lakh men and 7.28 lakh women - are eligible to exercise their franchise.
7: 29 IST, April 19th 2024
Congress Leader P Chidambaram cast his vote at polling Booth in Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.
7: 20 IST, April 19th 2024
As Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections kicked off today, PM Modi called on first time voters to vote in record numbers. In a post on X, he wrote, "The biggest celebration of democracy is starting from today! In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, votes will be cast for 102 seats in 21 states and union territories. I urge the voters of all these seats to exercise their franchise and create a new voting record. I have a special appeal to my young friends who are going to vote for the first time to vote in large numbers. In democracy, every vote is precious and every voice is important!"
7: 06 IST, April 19th 2024
Voting commenced for the phase 1 polls amid tight security, on Friday.
6: 51 IST, April 19th 2024
Assam will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Assam's 5 constituencies - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur are going to polls today.
6: 48 IST, April 19th 2024
Polling preparations are underway at a polling booth under the South Chennai Parliamentary constituency in Saligramam area. All 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are going to polls today, in the first phase of the 2024 general elections.
6: 47 IST, April 19th 2024
Almost 16.63 crore voters will to decide the fate of 1,625 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections with Phase 1 kickstarting on Friday.
