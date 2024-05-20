Updated May 20th, 2024 at 08:20 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live Updates: Voting Underway For 49 Seats in 8 States, UTs
8: 20 IST, May 20th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Puri, Odisha, on Monday. Party's candidate from Puri Lok Sabha seat, Sambit Patra is with him.
8: 15 IST, May 20th 2024
Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti after casting her vote said, "Voting is important in a democracy. This is a national festival and people have the right to choose their representative. I appeal to people to come out and vote for the development of the nation and also for the conservation of the spiritual and religious heritage of the country...'Jo Ram ko laaye hain. hum unko laayenge'."
8: 15 IST, May 20th 2024
BJP's Raebareli candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Raebareli. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli seat.
8: 13 IST, May 20th 2024
8: 00 IST, May 20th 2024
Industrialist Anil Ambani casts his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
8: 00 IST, May 20th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
7: 58 IST, May 20th 2024
As voting is underway for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar flaunted his inked finger. He said, "I want that my country remains strong and keeps growing and I have voted keeping it in mind. And more people should come to cast their vote to whoever they deem suitable."
7: 57 IST, May 20th 2024
BSP president and former UP CM Mayawati after casting her vote urged people to vote, "I appeal to the people to come out and go to their polling booths and cast their votes."
7: 06 IST, May 20th 2024
Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs) begins.
Simultaneous polling is being held in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.
6: 40 IST, May 20th 2024
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged female and young voters to come and vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections. His post read, "As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise."
6: 40 IST, May 20th 2024
A total of eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, Lucknow are going to polls in this phase.
Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 are from Maharashtra, 7 are from West Bengal, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from Jharkhand, 5 are from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The fifth phase will involve key contests in various constituencies. BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Congress' Rahul Gandhi, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya will be looking for electoral success.
6: 16 IST, May 20th 2024
On Monday, May 20, as many as 40 seats across six states and two union territories will go to polls. Some 695 candidates included high-profile names like Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal and in opposition Rahul Gandhi is also among the candidates for the fifth phase.
6: 16 IST, May 20th 2024
The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set commence at 7 am on May 20, Monday.
Published May 20th, 2024 at 06:17 IST