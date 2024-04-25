Advertisement

Rae Bareli: Pilibhit Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Varun Gandhi has reportedly declined the party’s offer to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat after his name was dropped as a candidate from his constituency. As per the reports, a top party source confirmed the news saying that amid reports of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Rae Bareli, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached Varun Gandhi to take the political battle against his cousin in the Lok Sabha elections. However, Varun Gandhi reportedly opted out of the electoral battle from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

According to the sources close to BJP, in order to minimise the Gandhi Vs Gandhi political conflict in Rae Bareli, Varun Gandhi apparently chose to stay away from the spotlight and opt out from contesting from the seat.

Earlier, Varun Gandhi, a sitting MP from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, was denied a ticket from his constituency and the party named Jitin Prasada as the candidate from the constituency.

Meanwhile, the latest political development in Uttar Pradesh has created a buzz in the political arena.

Notably, Rae Bareli has been a Congress stronghold since 2004, which was represented by Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha for the past several years. However, she has now moved to the Rajya Sabha in February this year, which led to speculation that the Congress may field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the constituency.

Earlier, reports are also doing rounds that the saffron party may also field suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma from Rae Bareli seat, however, there was no official confirmation on the same.

Amid the Congress keeping its decision reserved on the names of the candidates on the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, speculations are rife that Rahul Gandhi may again contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s second constituency after Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

