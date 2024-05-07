Advertisement

Khargone: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the INDI Alliance and Congress, asking it, "Why so much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our Army." Congress had allegedly defended the neighbouring country in the 'Mumbai terror attack,' claiming it to be 'innocent.' The Prime Minister made these remarks while speaking at a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Congress and INDI alliance are not concerned about our faith or national interest. There is competition amongst them to make anti-national statements. After every phase, Congress' love for Pakistan is increasing," he said.

Speaking on the recent escalating 26/11 Mumbai attack row, the Prime Minister added, “A former Congress CM said that our army does terror attacks and Pakistan is innocent... Another Congress leader said that Pakistan was not behind the Mumbai terror attacks.”

"Another leader of the alliance said that Pakistan is not wearing any bangles... I want to ask Shehzade what is the intention of his partners who are making these statements... So much love for Pakistan and so much hatred for our army? he concluded.

What Did Congress Say Over 26/11 Attack?

This statement comes as Vijay Wadettiwar from the Congress party in a video statement alleged that Hemant Karkare was killed from an RSS-linked weapon and not from terrorist Ajmal Kasab's weapon. It further questioned the saffron party on nominating Ujjwal Nikkam, who was one fo the prosecutors, to be fielded for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, in responding to it Nikkam slammed Congress saying, "What a reckless statement is being made. I am pained by such baseless allegations, raising doubts over my integrity. It clearly reflects the level of electoral politics. They (Congress) hold Ajmal Kasab as innocent and not guilty. Even Pakistan had accepted that Kasab was involved in the conspiracy and the terror attack on India and was guilty."

Earlier this month, Pakistan praised Rahul Gandhi amid filing his nomination for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. Chaudhry in a post showed support for Rahul and urged Amethi voters to vote for Congress and defeat Smriti Irani. He also praised the Congress MP by sharing his video on his X handle saying, “Rahul on fire.”

The bangles' remark surfaced after Pak Minister Farooq Abdullah reacted to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's claim on PoK. Singh said that India will not have to use any force to merge PoK but the people would themselves want to become a part of India.

Responding to this, Farooq said, “If the defence minister is saying it, then go ahead. Who are we to stop? But remember, they (Pakistan) are also not wearing bangles. It has atom bombs, and unfortunately, that atom bomb will fall on us.”