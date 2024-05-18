“The CM of here is facing difficulty in accepting the reality. His non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him. There is no water in the village to drink or for irrigation, schools are getting closed, and there aren’t enough teachers in schools and doctors in hospitals. We will criticise him for this but instead of giving a political reply to this, he is saying that we are abusing him. The truth always hurts,” said Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s ‘political tourists using abusive language’ remark.