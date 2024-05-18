LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 18th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Poll Campaign to Intensify as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Address 1st Election Rally in Delhi Today | LIVE

SP-INDI Alliance Will Win 60-70 Seats in UP: Samajwadi Party Leader Shivpal Singh Yadav
BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Out at Naveen Patnaik Over His ‘Political Tourists...’ Remark
Locket Chatterjee, Rachana Banerjee to Fight It Out in Hooghly LS Polls
10: 25 IST, May 18th 2024

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "The public is completely in favour of Samajwadi Party and INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance will form the government in the country. BJP has not done any work for the country. They only lied and misled the people of the country, now the public has completely understood that the people of BJP only lie, they have not done any work for the public...I think the SP-INDIA alliance will win 60-70 seats in UP..."

9: 37 IST, May 18th 2024

“The CM of here is facing difficulty in accepting the reality. His non-performance in the last 24 years is overpowering him. There is no water in the village to drink or for irrigation, schools are getting closed, and there aren’t enough teachers in schools and doctors in hospitals. We will criticise him for this but instead of giving a political reply to this, he is saying that we are abusing him. The truth always hurts,” said Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s ‘political tourists using abusive language’ remark.

9: 34 IST, May 18th 2024

West Bengal's Hooghly is set to witness a clash between two popular stars of the Bengali film industry in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party's Locket Chatterjee will be locking horns with Trinamool's Rachana Banerjee. The Trinamool which has not shied away from using star power in its election campaigns, introduced Rachana Banerjee as its party member as the "other Didi" at a Brigade rally in March. The actor is popularly known for hosting the popular Bengali television reality show, "Didi No. 1".

8: 37 IST, May 18th 2024

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal, took a morning walk at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and greeted people as part of his election campaign. Mumbai North goes to polls on May 20. Piyush Goyal said, "No matter what the opposition says, it is people's voice that decides what is going to happen. People have made up their minds to support PM Modi and his development..."
 

8: 15 IST, May 18th 2024

Security has been beefed up in the national capital as Rahul Gandhi will address his first election campaign in Delhi today.

7: 42 IST, May 18th 2024

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh today.

7: 41 IST, May 18th 2024

BJP National President JP Nadda will address multiple rallies in Himachal Pradesh Today.


 

7: 44 IST, May 18th 2024

Leading BJP's election campaign, PM Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Haryana and Delhi on Saturday.

Published May 18th, 2024 at 07:46 IST