Odisha: BJP candidate from Balangir Lok Sabha seat Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo says, "I feel the people have faith in the royal family as they have seen our performance and we have dedicated our life in the service of the people without expecting anything in return... My husband is also contesting election for the state assembly seat that comes within my Lok Sabha constituency and we together work in the service of the people. The fight is to make PM Modi the PM for the third term."