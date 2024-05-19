Updated May 19th, 2024 at 10:08 IST
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP's Charge in Jharkhand, West Bengal Today
10: 08 IST, May 19th 2024
BJP candidate from Patnagarh state assembly seat, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo says, "...I have always been into the assembly from the opposition party of the BJP. This time I am asking people to vote for the BJP, PM Modi to make a double-engine govt in the state to let the central government's schemes reach the people of the state. People are accepting this... Due to the lack of development in Western Odisha, people migrate to other states of India...The procurement policy of the govt is faulty..."
9: 36 IST, May 19th 2024
Odisha: BJP candidate from Balangir Lok Sabha seat Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo says, "I feel the people have faith in the royal family as they have seen our performance and we have dedicated our life in the service of the people without expecting anything in return... My husband is also contesting election for the state assembly seat that comes within my Lok Sabha constituency and we together work in the service of the people. The fight is to make PM Modi the PM for the third term."
9: 15 IST, May 19th 2024
AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Sunday organized a cyclothon as part of his election campaign. BJP has fielded Harsh Malhotra from the East Delhi seat. Delhi will vote on May 25.
9: 12 IST, May 19th 2024
BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut said, "...I think that the so many awards that I have got, be it national awards or Padmshri if I'll get the MP of the year award in the time to come, I'll be very happy... In our party, or promises, Modi's guarantees are taken very seriously, I don't see other parties having these strict kinds of protocols that we have..."
9: 18 IST, May 19th 2024
PM Modi will address multiple rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand on Sunday.
Published May 19th, 2024 at 09:19 IST