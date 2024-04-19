'Congress Weakened India's Defence Sector...: PM Modi's Fierce Attack in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

Advertisement

PM Modi in Damoh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the consecutive Congress governments at the centre of weakening India's defence sector while addressing a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Friday, April 19. PM Modi said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are very crucial as the country needs a strong government while there is widespread instability in the world.

Accusing the Congress party of weakening India's defence sector, the Prime Minister alleged the opposition party did not want French made Rafale fighter jets to come to India. On the other hand, BJP-led central government is strengthening the defence sector and the forces, he said,

"The BJP government is making our defence forces self-reliant; India is exporting weapons to many countries. India is exporting BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines," PM said during his speech. In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Modi said a neighbouring country which is supplying 'aatank' (terror) is now struggling for 'aata' (flour).

The Prime Minister said that the ongoing elections are crucial to make India a global power in the coming years. “This is an election to make India a big power in the world... When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India. In such a time, there should be a strong government and only the BJP government with full majority can do this,” he said.

PM also spoke out Centre's decision to but cheap oil from Russia. "Aaj desh mein vo BJP sarkar hai jo na kisi se dabti hai aur na hi kisi ke saamne jhukti hain'. Our principle is nation first. India should get cheap oil, hence we took the decision in the interest of the country...Today, the condition of many countries in the world is very bad, many countries are going bankrupt..." he said.