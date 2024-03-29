×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

PM Modi, Deve Gowda to Campaign Together in K'taka: Kumaraswamy’s BIG Reveal Before Lok Sabha Polls

“To give confidence to the voters, HD Deve Gowda and PM Narendra Modi will jointly hold conventions and address the voters in the state,” said Kumaraswamy

Reported by: Digital Desk
HD Kumaraswamy
PM Modi, Deve Gowda to Campaign Together in Karnataka, says HD Kumaraswamy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (Secular) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy confirmed he will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Mandya seat. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Kumaraswamy confirmed that PM Modi and  Janata Dal (Secular)'s veteran leader HD Deve Gowda will campaign together in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“To give confidence to the voters, HD Deve Gowda and PM Narendra Modi will jointly hold conventions and address the voters in the state,” said Kumaraswamy.

Earlier, on his first visit to Mandya after being named the candidate of the BJP-JD (S) combine for the Lok Sabha elections in the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy described the alliance partners as “natural” allies.

Speaking at a coordination meeting of the two parties in Mandya, he said the pre-poll understanding between them was “meaningful” unlike the 2019 tie-up with the Congress that ended in “backstabbing”.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

