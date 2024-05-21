Advertisement

Patna: Targeting Congress MP candidate from Sangrur Sukhpal Khaira over his insensitive remarks on Biharis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday questioned the silence of both Congress and RJD in Maharajganj, saying that the Congress' 'shahi parivaar' doesn't care about Bihar's honour. Blaming INDI alliance parties for derailing development in Bihar, PM Modi said that Khaira's remarks is like rubbing salt on Biharis' wounds.

"Firstly, INDI parties destroyed the economy and shut down all the industries over here. And now, they are insulting the hard-working labourers from Bihar, who go to other states in search of jobs. In Punjab, one Congress leader, close to Delhi's shahi parivaar, says that Biharis should be thrown out of Punjab. And, Congress' ally RJD is seeking votes here. The Congress leader is saying that neither should Biharis be allowed to buy houses nor should they be given any rights in Punjab. They have so much of hate reserved for the people of Bihar. Did you hear the Congress parivaar rebuking their leader for his comments? RJD leaders have also turned a deaf ear to their INDI ally. INDI alliance has no regard for Bihar's honour and respect," said PM Modi. PM Modi further said that when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister, he had called several respectable personalities from Bihar and honoured them when the state was celebrating its 100th birth anniversary.

Calling on voters to show their anger on polling day, PM Modi said, "When DMK and a Telangana Congress leader abused Biharis, the shahi parivar stayed mum. Shouldn't they be punished for this?"

Meanwhile, the Purvanchal wing of BJP has said that they will approach the Election Commission of India over Khaira's remarks. The BJP is also planning to hold protests across Punjab against Khaira's remarks.

