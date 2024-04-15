'Couldn't Protect Family Seat in UP...': PM Modi Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi During Alathur Rally

Advertisement

PM Modi's Alathur Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 15, took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to retain the Amethi seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Kerala's Alathur, slammed Congress for allying with SDPI.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Rahul Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to BJP's Smriti Irani. Taking a dig at Gandhi over the same, Prime Minister during Alathur rally said, “A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala.” The Prime Minister said that while Rahul Gandhi has won from Kerala's Wayanad, he hasn't spoken about the issues of the people. “The crown prince of Congress will ask for votes from the people of Kerala but will not say even a single word on your issues,” he said.

Criticising Congress for allying with SDPI in Kerala, PM Modi said, “To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with the political wing of an organization which has been banned in the country for its anti-national tendencies.” SDPI is the political wing of now-banned organisation PFI.

#WATCH | Kerala: During a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi says "A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala. To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with… pic.twitter.com/MiovDFOKy9 — ANI (@ANI)

He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation. He accused the Left government of hindering Centre's development programmes in the southern state and alleged that the Left front will ruin Kerala like it did in other states where it was in power in the past. “Whether they are in Tripura, WB or Kerala, the Left parties have only one character- Nothing Left and Nothing Right,” said PM Modi.

Modi also attacked the CPI(M)-led government in the state by referring to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accusing the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor. He questioned why was Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi silent over the issue.