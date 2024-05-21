Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Dwarka in the national capital on Wednesday, May 22. In the wake of the PM's visit, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for tomorrow. There will be traffic diversions on certain places in southwest Delhi, while some roads will be closed for the day. New Delhi goes to polls on May 25.

PM Modi will visit DDA Park at Dwarka in Sector-14, which is opposite Vegas Mall, at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 22. Since a huge number of people are expected to attend one of the last rallies of PM Modi during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, there will be significant traffic diversions for the PM's security.



According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be diverted from ISKCON Chowk, Om Apartment Chowk, DXR T-point on Golf Course Road, Dwarka Mor, Kargil Chowk, Rajpuri crossing, and other areas in the city. Delhi residents have been asked to avoid Dwarka Road No.201, NSUT T-point to Vegas Mall up to Peepal Chowk, Road No.205 and Road No.210.



Check the Delhi Police traffic advisory for May 22 during PM Modi's visit

Advertisement

The Delhi Traffic Police posted the traffic advisory on its official social media handle on X. "Traffic Advisory Special traffic arrangements will be effective at DDA Park, Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory," said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective at DDA Park, Sector-14, opposite Vegas Mall Dwarka, New Delhi on 22.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/7DvvjCH2Sc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic)



Further. people going to airports, railway stations and bus stands for their travel are advised to plan their travel and leave early in view of the PM's visit. For any guidance, traffic personnel will be deployed at intersections.

With inputs from PTI.