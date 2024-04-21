PM Modi Presents Book to Visually Impaired Woman Usha Krishna at Bengaluru Airport

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed massive rallies in Bengaluru as part of his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Amidst the bustling events, PM Modi took a moment to personally connect with citizens, including Usha Krishna, a visually impaired woman and presented a book to her.

In a heartwarming encounter at the Bengaluru airport, PM Modi met Usha Krishna, who is visually impaired. Sharing the moment on social media, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, expressing his honor in meeting her and acknowledging her unwavering commitment to the nation's advancement.

"At Bengaluru airport, I had the honour of meeting Usha Krishna Ji, who is visually impaired. She has a great passion for India’s progress. I presented her with a copy of the book written in braille I received earlier in the day,” PM Modi wrote.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Bangalore -North, South and Central have been BJP's bastions, while Rural is represented by Congress' D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Former Minister K Sudhakar is the BJP candidate from Chikkballapur, its alliance partner JD(S) has fielded M Mallesh Babu from Kolar Lok Sabha segment.

BJP's sitting MPs Tejasvi Surya and P C Mohan are candidates from Bangalore South and Central respectively. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is in the fray from Bangalore North. In Bangalore Rural Deve Gowda's son-in-law and eminent cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath is contesting on a BJP ticket as per the arrangement with alliance partner JD(S).

Karnataka is going for polls in two phases. While14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern part of the state are going for election on April 26, in the second phase voting for the northern districts will be held on May 7.

With PTI inputs