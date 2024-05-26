Updated May 26th, 2024 at 10:41 IST
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Lead BJP’s Charge in UP Today
10: 40 IST, May 26th 2024
Finishing his lunch in a hurry at a roadside eatery in Bhangore's Kathalia, Moinuddin Mondal was about to rush with his 'magic-gari' to ferry school students when police stopped him for a security check. As the police rummaged through his micro-van, Mondal said, "This time, the security cover is more than in the previous elections. It is a good thing that they are trying to contain violence, considering what has been happening in this area over the last few years.
10: 09 IST, May 26th 2024
Three-time MP and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaks about bringing AIIMS, a central university, and other projects as some of her achievements as she braces for a multi-cornered electoral bout to get elected from the Bathinda parliamentary constituency for the fourth time in a row. She also invokes her late father-in-law and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, reminding voters that he used to remain among the public to address their issues. The Bathinda parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls on June 1, is considered a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal with its candidate Harsimrat, the wife of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, winning this seat since 2009.
10: 06 IST, May 26th 2024
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold election campaigns in Punjab today. In a post on X, he wrote, “Shall campaign in Punjab today. Looking forward to address election meetings in Fatehgarh Sahib and Bhatinda.”
8: 54 IST, May 26th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Bihar and Punjab on Sunday.
8: 27 IST, May 26th 2024
The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday registered a voter turnout of 61.20 per cent -- the lowest among all phases -- as per the data complied till 11.45 pm. The turnout in the fifth phase was marginally higher at 62.20 per cent. The Election Commission said the figures were approximate and would get updated. In the sixth phase, 58 seats in eight states and Union Territories went to polls on Saturday.
7: 32 IST, May 26th 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said people have seen a "changing India" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and added that there is a "huge difference" between the India before 2014 and the India of 2024. CM Adityanath said that before 2014, there was "mistrust and identity crisis" but now the world looks at India with respect. Wherever Prime Minister Modi goes in the world, the entire country comes out to welcome him, he said.
10: 41 IST, May 26th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold several rallies in Uttar Pradesh today. He will hold rallies in Mirzapur, Ghosi and Bansgaon.
