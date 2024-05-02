Advertisement

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thursday will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal where he will address several election rallies, claimed a senior official.

The Prime Minister will land in Kolkata on Thursday evening and spend the night at Governor's house- Raj Bhavan, he added.

The sources in the party claimed that PM Modi will address election rallies for party candidates in Bardhaman Purba, Krishnanagar and Bolpur Lok Sabha seats on Friday.

Security Beefed In Kolkata

In wake of PM Modi's arrival in Kolkata and his night-stay at Raj Bhavan, tight security arrangements have been made across the city, said a officials.

"Tight security arrangements have put in place in the city for the prime minister's visit. He will spend the night at Raj Bhavan," the official said.

He added that in light of PM Modi's visit, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to Kolkata. Bose casted his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to regulate vehicular movement on certain stretches in the city in view of the PM's visit.