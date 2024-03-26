×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, BJP Candidate and Sandeshkhali Victim, Calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rekha Patra, one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali atrocities who has been given a BJP ticket from Basirhat for LS Polls.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rekha Patra, one of the victims of the Sandeshkhali atrocities who has been given a BJP ticket from Basirhat for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. PM Modi addressed her as “Shakti Swaroopa”. 

The PM called Rekha Patra and spoke to her about the election campaign preparations, the support among people for BJP and more. Rekha Patra detailed the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali. 

Following is the conversation between PM Modi and Rekha Patra: 

PM Modi asked, “You are leading towards a big responsibility. How are you feeling?” To which Rekha Patra replied, “I'm feeling great. I have your blessings. I have your side. I am going to protect my mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali.”

PM Modi said, “You might be suffering from a lot of issues. Can you please tell us what are the issues?”

“I consider myself unlucky to have undergone such a horrendous act. The women of Sandeshkhali have faced a lot and the culprit has been arrested by ED (Directorate of Enforcement),” said Rekha Patra. “We couldn't vote since 2011. Hope this time, the women of Sandeshkhali will be able to vote,” she said.

PM Modi assured her by saying, “Your words will be with ECI (Election Commission of India) and they will make sure that everyone gets the right to vote. They will also make sure a fair and unbiased election takes place. I condemn the fact that you were not able to vote since 2011.”

“What was the reaction of your neighbours after you were selected as the candidate?” asked PM Modi. 

Rekha Patra replied, “Two-three women supporters of TMC (Trinamool Congress) were against it. They had sent messages via video call and apologised. We don't hold any grudges against anyone. We will work towards the respect of women of Sandeshkhali.”

Several women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, have had to face violence and sexual harassment at the hands of certain members of the TMC, including prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:59 IST

