'Minority Appeasement More Important Than Daughters': PM Slams Congress Govt Over Neha Murder Case

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka's Congress government during his poll rally in Belagavi on Sunday, April 28, over the murder of Neha Hiremath. Neha, the daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College on April 18.

Prime Minister said that the Congress prioritized its vote bank instead of taking strict action against the murder accused. PM alleged that the law and order situation has been deteriorating in the state of Karnataka under Congress rule.

Advertisement

"Ever since the Congress government has been formed in Karnataka, the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. What happened in Hubballi, has shaken the entire country. The girl's family demanded action, but the Congress government again prioritised appeasement. They don't value the lives of our daughters like Neha. All they care about is their vote bank..." said PM Modi during his Belagavi rally.

#BREAKING | PM Modi on Neha murder case: The Karnataka Congress government doesn't care about Neha. They are only concerned about minority appeasement



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#PMModi #JusticeForNeha #NarendraModi #LokSabhaElections2024… pic.twitter.com/6PtcJtyhmw — Republic (@republic)

Neha Hiremath Murder Case

Neha Hiremath was allegedly killed by her acquaintance inside BVB college campus after she allegedly rejected his proposal. The deceased Neha (23) was a first-year MCA student, while the accused 23-year-old Fayaz, a BCA dropout, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said, adding that both of them were batchmates during their BCA course.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. The case of Neha Hiremath which shocked the entire country was handed over to the CID for a time-bound investigation on April 22. The state investigating agency sought 15 days custody of the accused, Fayaz. However, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and Civil Judge Nagesh Naik gave CID six days custody of Neha Hiremath murder accused.

Advertisement

Love Jihad Row

Neha’s father Niranjan Herimath while speaking exclusively to Republic asserted that he suspects a love-jihad angle in the case, alleging that parents of accused Fayaz were “provoking Neha to convert to Islam.”

Advertisement

“After what I have seen, this case has every symptoms of Love Jihad. This is not a simple case that the police can solve within a few days...there are many people involved in this,” said Neha's father to Republic. He demanded a CBI probe in the case alleging that the state police were trying to “divert” the case under someone's direction. The demand was supported by BJP national president JP Nadda who visited Niranjan's residence to meet the family.

#EXCLUSIVE | Hubballi Murder: Fayaz's parents provoked him. After what I have seen, this case has every symptoms of Love Jihad. This is not a simple case that the police can solve within few days...there are many people involved: Neha's father tells Republic's @prajwalprasadh… pic.twitter.com/uZhiovtiYW — Republic (@republic)

He demanded the Police to investigate Fayaz's parents as well. "It has come to my knowledge that Fayaz's parents told their son to bring Neha or else kill her. I will file a complaint against Fayaz's parents on charges of provoking Neha to get converted to Islam," the Congress leader said. He said that the family of the accused is spreading photos of Neha and Fayaz, adding that the photos "were taken at college functions."

