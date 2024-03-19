×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

PMK Joins NDA Fold, To Contest on 10 Seats in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramados signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: X
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major development, the Bharatiya Janata Party clinched a seat-sharing deal with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, March 19. 

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramados signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter. As per the seat-sharing pact, the PMK will contest on 10 seats. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

