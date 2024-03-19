Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST
PMK Joins NDA Fold, To Contest on 10 Seats in Tamil Nadu
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramados signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PMK Founder S Ramadoss and his son and Rajya Sabha Member Anbumani Ramadoss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: X
Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major development, the Bharatiya Janata Party clinched a seat-sharing deal with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, March 19.
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and PMK founder Dr S Ramados signed the pact at the Thailapuram residence of the latter. As per the seat-sharing pact, the PMK will contest on 10 seats.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking copy)
Advertisement
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.