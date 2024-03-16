×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 03:43 IST

Politics Should be Used as Tool for Development, Assam Will Lead The Way: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharing his thoughts on the politics and the development said that Assam wants to be a model state b

Reported by: Anirudha Bhakat
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image:PTI
  2 min read
Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, while sharing his thoughts on the politics and development, said that Assam will become a model state by using politics as a tool of development. Further talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, CM Himanta even added that the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections this year will be different in the State.

Speaking to media personnel at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Guwahati, the Chief Minister gave a hint on how the State is planning to go ahead with the election campaign.  

Model Code of Conduct likely to be implemented on March 16

Notable, the Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into effect on Saturday after the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission.

“Politics should be a tool of development instead of slander campaigns and personal attacks. We want Assam to be a model State in this politics of development,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Giving a clear picture of how the campaign would run, CM Himanta said, “Assam BJP will focus on constructive campaign during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party president and I will instruct all our booth workers to look for families left out of government schemes such as 'Arunudoi' etc. We will not promise them anything but will collect their data and do the needful in the future.”

He said that this is politics of development to bring an end to discrimination. “We are not giving any false promise, but information will be collected along with photographs. The prospective beneficiaries will not get to know anything now. But his or her grievances will be addressed,” the Chief Minister added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma added that for the data collection of all such deprived families, a format has already been prepared and during the election campaign the data will be collected by the booth karyakartas (Workers).

“Since this is the only time the booth karyakartas are active with party works and will remain available, as other than this, they too get busy with their personal lives. So, we want to utilise their availability,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said that Assam will vote for only one agenda and that is development.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 03:42 IST

