Advertisement

New Delhi: After marathon overnight meetings in Delhi, all eyes are now set on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is expected to release the first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election later today. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports claimed that BJP's first list of candidates may comprise approximately 100 names, which could include prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Republic TV sources have learnt the BJP is set to announce its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, and it appears that there will be significant changes within the party's lineup. Sources familiar with matter said that the first list of candidates may include over 20 new faces. Additionally, it is expected that around a dozen ministers, many of whom have previously served in the Rajya Sabha, will be asked to contest in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Moreover, there are indications that more than 40 to 50 sitting MPs will be replaced, suggesting a substantial shuffle within the BJP ahead of the elections.

Advertisement

BJP CEC Meeting

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which began at Prime Minister's Delhi residence began at 11 PM on Thursday and concluded at 4 AM today. Senior leaders attended the meeting to hold deliberations to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting as the ruling party looks to name its candidates for a sizeable number of the 543 Lok Sabha seats before the Election Commission (EC) announces the poll schedule.

Advertisement

110-120 names will shortlisted in the first list.

Satish Poonia confirmed to the Republic that 20 seats were discussed from Rajasthan.

All seats from Gujarat were discussed.

Seats on which BJP lost in the 2014 and 2019 LS polls were also discussed.

In Telangana, at least three sitting MPs will get tickets. G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri likely to get ticket.

The elections are expected to be held in April-May Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived for the meeting.

Advertisement

16 states were present in the CEC

Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Bengal

Chhattisgarh

Tripura

Madhya Pradesh

Jammu Kashmir

Delhi

Goa

Daman and Diu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Jharkhand

Assam

Chandigarh

Telangana

Names of Chhattisgarh candidates which were discussed in the CG meeting during the CEC

Raipur: Laxmi Verma, Ashok Bajaj, Sanjay Srivastava

Mahasamund: Chandulal Sahu, Ajay Chandrakar

Janjgir: Ambesh Jangade, Nirmal Sinha

Rajnandgaon: Madhusudan Yadav, Abhishek Singh

Bilaspur: Lakhan Lal Sahu, someone from the Judeo family

Surguja: Ram Sewak Paikra, Renuka Singh

Durg: Vijay Baghel, Saroj Pandey

Bastar: Mahesh Kashyap, Ojasvi Mandvi

Kanker: Vikas Markam Bhojraj Nag

Raigarh: Ravi Bhagat, Ball Bihari, Gomti Sai

Korba: Chintu Rajpal, Saroj Pandey

BJP's First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: What to Expect

State leaders attend the CEC meeting when candidates for constituencies falling in their respective states are discussed. 110-120 names will shortlisted in the first list.

Advertisement

A large number of those seats that the BJP has targeted for improving its prospects after unsuccessfully contesting those in 2019 may figure in the initial lists of candidates, following the template of recent Assembly polls, sources said.

Many Union ministers, including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya, are likely to be fielded in the general elections after the party chose not to give them another Rajya Sabha term during the recent biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament.

Advertisement

The BJP's poll candidate lists have often been as significant for those missing out as for the new faces given a chance and all eyes will be on whether it drops some well-known names or does some fresh experiment in selecting its nominees.