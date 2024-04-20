Rahul Baba Takes Vacation Every 3 Months: Amit Shah Jabs Congress, Vaibhav Gehlot in Rajasthan

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Congress party alleging that two prominent leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, go on vacations abroad every three months, adding that on the contrary Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't take a holiday even on Diwali. Shah was addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan's Bhilawara as he targeted former CM of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot.

"On one side there is Rahul baba and his sister who take vacation abroad every three months and on the other side there is Narendra Modi who does not take leave even on Diwali," said the Union Home Minister. Modi ji has not taken a single leave for 23 years, being the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. On one hand Sonia Gandhi's agenda is to make her son PM and on the other hand Modi ji's agenda is to make India great. Wherever I go in the entire country, slogans of Modi-Modi are raised," Amit Shah added.

Advertisement

Shah exuded confidence that Rajasthan is going to give all 25 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third time.

#WATCH | Addressing a rally in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Rahul Baba and his sister go for vacation abroad every 3 months... On the other hand, there is PM Narendra Modi who has not taken leave even on Diwali for 23 years..."#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/n0VzHVZ3wV — ANI (@ANI)

The Union home minister targeted Congress leaders for not attending the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple, alleging that they were afraid of losing their vote bank. "The public will never forgive those who do not visit Ram Lalla out of greed for vote bank," he said.

Advertisement

Shah Attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan

Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara, Shah also targeted former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he was "stuck" in the election campaign of his son Vaibhav Gehlot, the Congress candidate from the Jalore parliamentary constituency. "The son is going to lose the election by a huge margin," the Union minister claimed, referring to Vaibhav Gehlot.

Advertisement

Shah said voting for Prime Minister Modi meant voting for the creation of "Mahan Bharat". "PM Modi fulfilled all promises he made in the last 10 years," he added.

Terrorist Attacks Happened During UPA: Shah

Shah said that during the former UPA government's rule, terrorists used to infiltrate and carry out attacks. "When the Modi government was formed, terrorists attacked again in Pulwama. They forgot it was not a Congress government anymore but a BJP government and that Narendra Modi is the prime minister. In just 10 days, Modi eliminated terrorists by conducting surgical and air strikes in Pakistan," he added.

"There is peace in Kashmir and the northeast. Naxalism is on the verge of ending. Modi has worked to secure the country and make it prosperous. In 10 years, Modi worked to bring the economy from number 11 to five. Make Modi the prime minister for the third time and India will become the third-largest economy," Shah said.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)