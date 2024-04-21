'Rahul Gandhi is Inaccessible': Major Setback For Congress in Wayanad As District Gen Sec Joins BJP

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress party, Wayanad District Congress Committee general secretary P M Sudhakaran resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP. Polling in Wayanad will be held on April 26.

After joining the BJP, P M Sudhakaran alleged that sitting MP Rahul Gandhi was not accessible even to the workers of Congress party and office bearers. Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha seat and has been fielded by the Congress this time too.

"If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad," Sudhakaran said. He also challenged Gandhi to announce that he will not contest from Amethi. Two other "prominent personalities" too joined the BJP today, the saffron party said in a release.

#BREAKING | Lok Sabha polls: Big setback for Congress in Kerala: Wayanad DCC General Secretory KM Sudhakaran joins BJP



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/w0lbiS6rVi#LokSabhaElections2024 #BJP #Congress #Wayanad #KMSudhakaran pic.twitter.com/NEGk1GbUpV — Republic (@republic)

Wayanad Becomes Hot Seat

Wayand, deemed as a ‘safe-seat’ for the Congress party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, seems a challenge for Rahul Gandhi as INDI alliance partner CPI has also fielded senior leader Annie Raja from the Kerala seat. The two parties of INDI alliance- CPI and Congress, have termed it a “friendly-fight”. The BJP has given the ticket to its state chief K Surendran in the high range constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at the Opposition claiming that on over 25 per cent of the seats, the parties of INDI alliance are contesting against each other. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The crisis is visible for Congress' Shehzada in Wayanad. Shehzada and his gang are waiting for April 26 when voting in Wayanad will be concluded. After the voting concludes in Wayanad, they will again announce a safe seat for him as their alliance partners are hurling abuse at each other. The way he ran away from Amethi, he will again run away from Wayanad."

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the two Gandhi bastions in Uttar Pradesh- Amethi and Rae Bareli.