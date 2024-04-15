Advertisement

Nilgiris: The Election Commission's Flying Squad on Monday inspected the chopper of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris for election campaigning in the region.

The chopper, which came from Mysuru carrying the Congress leader, was thoroughly checked by the Flying Squad when it landed in Nilgiris, claimed reports.

The poll body's flying squads functions to register cases against both the giver and the taker of bribe and for taking action against those who are engaged in threat and intimidation of electors.

He is contesting the April 26 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, seeking a successive term from the seat.