Rahul Gandhi Takes U-Turn on 'Poverty Eradication' Remark After PM Modi's 'Shahi Jaadugar' Taunt

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his pledge to eradicate poverty in one stroke, the Wayanad MP made a U-turn, asserting that he wasn't proposing to eliminate poverty all at once. Instead, he emphasized the necessity for concerted efforts toward that objective.

"No one is saying poverty will be ended in one go, but we can make strong efforts for it. A major reason for poverty in the country is that Narendra Modi has given all the wealth of the country to a few selected people," Gandhi stated while addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

गरीबी को एक झटके में नहीं मिटाया जा सकता है, लेकिन उसे गहरी चोट पहुंचाई जा सकती है।



देश में गरीबी का एक बड़ा कारण है कि नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने देश का पूरा धन कुछ चुनिंदा लोगों को दे दिया है।



इसलिए हम जातिगत जनगणना, गरीब महिलाओं को सालाना 1 लाख रुपए, युवाओं को अप्रेंटिसशिप जैसे… pic.twitter.com/wI4UVDm5eG — Congress (@INCIndia)

His remarks come days after PM Modi mocked RaGa over his poll claim of eradicating poverty in one stroke, saying where this shahi jaadugar (royal magician) was hiding when his party ruled for so many years.

Taking a swipe at Rahul, PM Modi said, “Desperate Congress is making such announcements which the Congress leaders themselves are not understanding. The prince of Congress has just announced something that will make you laugh. He announced that he would eliminate poverty from the country in one stroke. After all, where was this royal magician hiding for so many years? It has been 50 years since his grandmother announced to removal of poverty from the country. Before 2014, they ran the government remotely for 10 years and are saying that they have got 'jhatke vala' mantra, where did they get this 'jhatke vala' mantra from? Tell me, is this not a mockery of the poor? Is this not an insult to the poor? They make such claims and because of this they become laughing stock and the country does not take them seriously...”.

‘Ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge’

While addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that once his party is voted to power in the Centre, it would eradicate poverty with a one stroke. Gandhi said the Congress party would quickly tackle poverty by giving Rs 1 lakh to one woman from each poor household.

Highlighting the Mahalakshmi initiative promise the Congress has made in its manifesto, Rahul said,"The Congress Government will transfer Rs 1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country...If you are below the poverty line then every year, Rs 1 lakh (Rs 8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge."