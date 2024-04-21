BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi To Skip INDI Bloc's Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi, Here's Why

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won't be participating in the INDI bloc's Ulgulan Nyay Rally being held in Ranchi on Sunday, April 21. Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, INDI leaders including Sonia Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi. The Opposition sees the rally as a show of strength for INDI bloc which is being held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

Informing about Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress leader had planned to participate in the rally, but suddenly got ill.

Advertisement

“Shri Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign today in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA rally is being held. He fell ill suddenly and is unable to leave New Delhi for the present,” Ramesh said in a post on X. “Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji is of course attending the Ranchi rally after addressing a public gathering in Satna,” he added.

श्री राहुल गांधी आज सतना और रांची में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थे, जहां INDIA की रैली हो रही है। लेकिन वह अचानक बीमार हो गए हैं और फिलहाल नई दिल्ली से बाहर नहीं जा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी अवश्य सतना में जनसभा को संबोधित करने के बाद रांची… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh)

INDI bloc is holding 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance.

Advertisement