Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there is something for the INDI Alliance to cheer about in Bihar as the allies on Thursday reportedly reached a consensus on seat sharing for the upcoming general elections slated to take place during the next 2 months in 7 phases. According to the information, after days of tug and pull, the Congress and the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly decided that they will contest the Lok Sabha elections jointly, with the RJD fielding its candidates on 26 seats, while the Congress on 9 seats out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Reports suggest that it has been decided that the rest of the 5 Lok Sabha seats will be given to the left parties in Bihar.

RJD likely to field candidate from Purnia seat from where Congress leader Pappu Yadav was willing to contest elections

Surprisingly, during the seat sharing talks, it was decided by the alliance, that the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, from where recently joined Congress leader Pappu Yadav was adamant on contesting the elections, the RJD will field its candidate.

Earlier, Pappu Yadav, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JJP) with the Congress, had expressed his willingness to contest from the Purnia seat.

The 2024 Indian general election in Bihar will be held in all 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 40 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the results declared on 4 June.

Bihar, along with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will be the only states where the 2024 Indian general election will be held in all 7 phases.