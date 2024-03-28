×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

RJD Likely to Contest on 26 Seats, Congress on 9 as INDI Seals Seat Sharing Deal in Bihar

With the RJD likely to contest on 26 Lok Sabha seats and Congress on 9, the INDI Alliance appears to have sealed the seat sharing deal in Bihar.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav
Congress and RJD to contest the Lok Sabha elections jointly after reaching seat sharing consensus in Bihar | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, there is something for the INDI Alliance to cheer about in Bihar as the allies on Thursday reportedly reached a consensus on seat sharing for the upcoming general elections slated to take place during the next 2 months in 7 phases. According to the information, after days of tug and pull, the Congress and the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have reportedly decided that they will contest the Lok Sabha elections jointly, with the RJD fielding its candidates on 26 seats, while the Congress on 9 seats out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Reports suggest that it has been decided that the rest of the 5 Lok Sabha seats will be given to the left parties in Bihar. 

Advertisement

RJD likely to field candidate from Purnia seat from where Congress leader Pappu Yadav was willing to contest elections

Surprisingly, during the seat sharing talks, it was decided by the alliance, that the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency, from where recently joined Congress leader Pappu Yadav was adamant on contesting the elections, the RJD will field its candidate. 

Advertisement

Earlier, Pappu Yadav, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JJP) with the Congress, had expressed his willingness to contest from the Purnia seat. 

The 2024 Indian general election in Bihar will be held in all 7 phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 40 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, with the results declared on 4 June.

Advertisement

Bihar, along with Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will be the only states where the 2024 Indian general election will be held in all 7 phases.

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

2 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

3 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

9 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

10 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

11 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

12 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

16 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

17 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

18 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

19 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

20 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

24 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

29 minutes ago
UN

Russia UNSC Veto

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo