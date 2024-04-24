BREAKING: As Congress Keeps Up Suspense, Posters of Robert Vadra Put Outside Party Office in Amethi

Advertisement

Amethi: Days after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra, showed his inclination towards making his poll debut from family bastion Amethi, his posters have been put up at Congress's office in Gauriganj segment of Amethi.

On Wednesday, April 24, posters claiming ‘Amethi Ki Janta Kare Pukar, Robert Vadra Ab Ki Baar’ were seen at Congress' office in Gauriganj. Written in Hindi, the posters demanded Robert Vadra to be the party's candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat this elections.

Earlier, Robert Vadra had claimed that the people of Amethi wanted him as their representative. Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra, who has indicated his electoral ambitions earlier too, said the Gandhi family has worked hard in Amethi and surrounding areas and the people of the constituency want a Gandhi family member to return.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Posters of Robert Vadra seen outside Congress' office in Gauriganj, Amethi pic.twitter.com/UN7SB5pffG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP)

Pitching himself as the candidate for Amethi seat, Vadra said, “They want a member of the Gandhi family returns, they will ensure the person's victory with a huge margin, they also expect that if I take my first step in politics, and think of becoming an MP, then I should represent Amethi.” He asserted that the final decision will be taken by the Congress party.

Congress Maintains Suspense, PM Says Announcement After April 26

As the Congress party has not announced its candidates for the family bastions- Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, and Vadra expressing inclinination, it was being speculated that Robert Vadra may enter active politics through Amethi. BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani had defeated Congress' Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi, during a recent election rally, alleged that the Congress party will announce its candidate for Amethi after April 26. Wayanad will go to polls on April 26, in the second phase, from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting. PM alleged that declaring candiature from the north seat woul damage Gandhi's prospects in Wayanad, thinks Congress and is hence delaying the announcement.

Have been a soft target: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra claimed that he has been dragged in political due to his connection to the Gandhi family. “I have stayed away from politics, but different political parties have pulled me into politics and used tactics to trouble me. I have always been treated as a political tool and a soft target for being connected to the Gandhi family,” said Vadra.

He said that his supporters want him to respond to the parties in the Parliament as an MP and not a businessman. “People have felt that I should give them an answer not as a businessman but as an MP inside the Parliament,” said Robert Vadra.