Advertisement

Saran: Former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav suffered an embarassing moment while canvassing for his daughter Rohini Acharya, fielded from the Saran Lok Sabha seat against four-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

In a slip of tongue, RJD MLC Sunil Singh, supposed to seek votes for Acharya, mistakenly appealed to defeat her from the Saran seat. But soon after realisation of goof up, he corrected himself and urged the voters to elect Acharya from the Saran seat and make INDI win.

Advertisement

“RJD has given 24 promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we will achieve them all. I'm appealing to all the electors and party workers, defeat Rohini Acharya with so many votes (realised his goof up and corrected the sentence), make Rohini Acharya win with so many votes that history will remember.”

#LIVE | 'Rohini Acharya ko Haraiye': RJD MLC's Slip of Tongue Leaves Lalu Embarrassed on Stage#RJD #RohiniAcharya #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/NcJZv9SIxC — Republic (@republic)

The RJD leader's slip of tongue made Lalu Prasad Yadav, sitting on the stage, embarassed. Notably, it was Yadav's first presence in the election campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha, that too for his daughter Rohini Acharya.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 40 seats in the state will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The elections in Saran Lok Sabha will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Advertisement