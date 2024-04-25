Advertisement

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Thursday, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as a 'Chunavi Hindu,' amidst speculation of his visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of the polls. Irani questioned the timing of Gandhi's temple visits, asking why they only occurred around the election time.

The Union Minister's remark came after sources, on Wednesday, claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were likely to visit Ayodhya and pray at Ram Mandir before heading to Amethi and Raebareili.

Irani, while addressing a public rally in Amethi, said, “Rahul Gandhi will come to Amethi after getting votes from Wayanad. These are the same people who used to oppose the mandir in the court. They are the ones who used to call Lord Ram imaginary. Today, they are talking about the darshan.”

Moreover, Irani on Wednesday, also accused Gandhi of sending a goon to 'disrupt her political rally' in Amethi while she was addressing a public rally.

Irani said, "I came to fight in Amethi when your (Rahul Gandhi) mother's government ruled in the Centre. I didn't get scared then. Why will I get scared now?"

She added, “He should listen to this; his goons entered my election campaign today. I am pledging that in the coming five years, no Congress goons will be allowed to live in Amethi constituency."

Gandhi, who will be in the fray in the second phase of polls on April 26, is the Congress’s sitting MP from Wayanad and is pitted against CPI leader Annie Raja.

The filing of the nomination papers for the election to the Amethi Lok Sabha seat starts on April 26 and will continue till May 3 and voting will take place on May 20.

The BJP has declared Smriti Irani as its candidate from Amethi for the third time. In the 2019 general election, Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat.

(with PTI inputs)