Sanjay Nirpuam to Join Shinde Sena Tomorrow, Likely To Be Fielded from Mumbai North West: Sources

New Delhi: Ex-Congress leader Sanjay Nirpuam is likely to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As Nirupam parted ways with the Congress party, Shinde camp leader Sanjay Shirsat had claimed that he would be joining the party soon.

Sources said that Sanjay Nirupam will be joining the Shiv Sena on Tuesday and may be fielded from Mumbai North West in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shirsat had earlier said that CM Shinde will decide if to field Nirupam in the upcoming elections or not.

Nirupam had openly rebelled against the Congress leadership, asking it to call off alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) after Uddhav Thackeray fielded Amol Kirtikar as Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha candidate. Sanjay Nirupam wanted to contest from the Mumbai North West Seat as a Congress candidate.

Nirupam had asked Congress to not submit before Uddhav Sena and demand seats like Mumbai North West and Sangli where Congress has a strong hold. However, after his vocal criticism, Congress dropped him from the list of star campaigners, followed by suspension from the party over “indiscipline” for 6 years. Later, Nirupam claimed that he had sent in his resignation to the Congress party after which he was suspended by the party high command.

Sanjay Nirupam had earlier hinted that he would be joining a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. A day after parting ways with the Congress, Sanjay Nirupam during a press conference had asserted that he would contest the Lok Sabha poll and win. To a question on whether he will contest as an independent, he replied in negative.