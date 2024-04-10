×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

The BJP, in its 10th list, announced the candidates for a total of nine Lok Sabha seats

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Kirron Kher congratulated Sanjay Tandon for being selected as the BJP candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat
Kirron Kher congratulated Sanjay Tandon for being selected as the BJP candidate from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat | Image: Facebook/kirronkher14
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, April 10, released 10th list of 9 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP fielded Sanjay Tandon as the party's candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh, replacing incumbent MP Kirron Kher.

Kirron Kher first became MP from Chandigarh in 2014. She again won from Chandigarh in 2019. On BJP fielding Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh after she opted out of Lok Sabha race citing health reasons, Kher congratulatd him. "Congratulations Sanjay Tandon Ji on being selected as the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh constituency. Wishing you all the best in your campaign ahead," said Kirron Kher. 

Chandigarh will go to polls in the last phase of general elections on June 1.

Who is Sanjay Tandon? 

Sanjay Tandon, 59, is the son of former Chhattisgarh governor late Balramji Das Tandon. 

Sanjay Tandon has also served as the Chandigarh BJP president for nearly a decade in the past. 

He is currently serving as BJP's co-in charge for Himachal Pradesh. He thanked the party leadership for giving him the ticket from Chandigarh, 

Reacting to the party fielding him from Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon said, "It is a moment of great happiness for me. The party has given me an opportunity by nominating me as a candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh."

"I thank my party's leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he told reporters outside his residence where the party supporters and other people had gathered to congratulate him. 

"I have been connected with people of Chandigarh for the last 40 years in one way or the other and I assure them I will not leave any stone unturned to serve them like a family member," said Tandon on his future plans. 

The BJP, in its 10th list, announced the candidates for a total of nine Lok Sabha seats -- seven in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Chandigarh and West Bengal.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

