New Delhi: India's richest woman and former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The development comes days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, holds the title of India's wealthiest woman, as per Forbes India's "Top 10 Richest Women in India in 2024" list, with a net worth of $29.1 billion.

The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post late Wednesday night.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

मैंने विधायक के रूप में 10 साल हिसार की जनता का प्रतिनिधित्व किया और मंत्री के रूप में हरियाणा प्रदेश की निस्वार्थ सेवा की है।



हिसार की जनता ही मेरा परिवार है और मैं अपने परिवार की सलाह पर आज कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे रही हूं । कांग्रेस नेतृत्व के समर्थन… — Savitri Jindal (@SavitriJindal) March 27, 2024

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana minister O P Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.

10 key things to know about Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman:

Background: Savitri Jindal was born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, India.

Savitri Jindal was born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, India. Marriage to Om Prakash Jindal: She was married to Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the OP Jindal Group, a prominent industrial conglomerate.

She was married to Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the OP Jindal Group, a prominent industrial conglomerate. Family Business: After her husband's demise in 2005, Savitri Jindal took over the reins of the family business, which includes steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

After her husband's demise in 2005, Savitri Jindal took over the reins of the family business, which includes steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Chairperson Emeritus: She served as the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, one of India's largest steel producers.

She served as the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, one of India's largest steel producers. Political Career: Savitri Jindal has also been involved in politics. She served as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Savitri Jindal has also been involved in politics. She served as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Wealth : According to Forbes India's list of the wealthiest individuals, Savitri Jindal held the title of India's richest woman, with a net worth of $29.1 billion in 2024.

: According to Forbes India's list of the wealthiest individuals, Savitri Jindal held the title of India's richest woman, with a net worth of $29.1 billion in 2024. Philanthropy: Jindal is known for her philanthropic activities. She has been involved in various initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and community development.

Jindal is known for her philanthropic activities. She has been involved in various initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and community development. Social Standing: Beyond her business and political endeavors, Savitri Jindal is respected for her social contributions and her role as a prominent figure in Indian society.

Beyond her business and political endeavors, Savitri Jindal is respected for her social contributions and her role as a prominent figure in Indian society. Education: Despite her busy schedule, Jindal prioritized education for her children. She ensured that they received the best education possible.

Despite her busy schedule, Jindal prioritized education for her children. She ensured that they received the best education possible. Legacy: Savitri Jindal's leadership in business, politics, and philanthropy has cemented her legacy as one of India's most influential and powerful women.