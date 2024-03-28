×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Savitri Jindal, India's Richest Woman Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls | 10 Points

Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party

Reported by: Digital Desk
Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party
Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India's richest woman and former Haryana minister Savitri Jindal has quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The development comes days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, holds the title of India's wealthiest woman, as per Forbes India's "Top 10 Richest Women in India in 2024" list, with a net worth of $29.1 billion.  

The 84-year-old Savitri announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post late Wednesday night.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana state selflessly as a minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

Advertisement

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana minister O P Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

10 key things to know about Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman:

  • Background: Savitri Jindal was born on March 20, 1950, in Tinsukia, Assam, India.
  • Marriage to Om Prakash Jindal: She was married to Om Prakash Jindal, the founder of the OP Jindal Group, a prominent industrial conglomerate.
  • Family Business: After her husband's demise in 2005, Savitri Jindal took over the reins of the family business, which includes steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.
  • Chairperson Emeritus: She served as the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, one of India's largest steel producers.
  • Political Career: Savitri Jindal has also been involved in politics. She served as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.
  • Wealth: According to Forbes India's list of the wealthiest individuals, Savitri Jindal held the title of India's richest woman, with a net worth of $29.1 billion in 2024.
  • Philanthropy: Jindal is known for her philanthropic activities. She has been involved in various initiatives focused on education, healthcare, and community development.
  • Social Standing: Beyond her business and political endeavors, Savitri Jindal is respected for her social contributions and her role as a prominent figure in Indian society.
  • Education: Despite her busy schedule, Jindal prioritized education for her children. She ensured that they received the best education possible.
  • Legacy: Savitri Jindal's leadership in business, politics, and philanthropy has cemented her legacy as one of India's most influential and powerful women.
Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

a few seconds ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

4 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

5 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

7 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

10 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

10 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

10 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

15 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

16 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

17 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

17 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

18 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

22 minutes ago
Runaway bride

Films To Watch On Netflix

23 minutes ago
Exercise Poorvi Akash

Tejas Mk-1A Maiden Flight

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo