Scuffle Broke Out Between Workers of Congress, RJD at INDI Rally Over Ticket Distribution in Ranchi

Scuffle broke out between the Congress and the RJD supporters at INDI Alliance rally in Ranchi | Image:Republic

Ranchi: The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday ripped apart the INDI Alliance claims of unity among the allies, when allegedly a major scuffle broke out between the supporters of the two allies over seat-sharing on Jharkhand’s Chatra Lok Sabha seat. According to the sources, the issue of allotment of tickets on Chatra Lok Sabha seat sparked the brawl among the Congress and RJD supporters at a public rally in Jharkhand’s capital city Ranchi.

The RJD workers alleged that the allotment of the Chatra seat to the Congress candidate is not good for the INDI Alliance and that the ticket should have been allotted to the RJD.

The uproar at the INDI block rally in Ranchi on Sunday escalated to massive ruckus as the workers from both the parties started throwing chairs at each other. Not only this, they even attacked each other with sticks.

Later, a video of the clash between the Congress and the RJD also surfaced on social media, wherein supporters of both the parties can be seen attacking each other with chairs and sticks.

During the incident, several supporters got injured, while a few of them sustained severe head injuries as well. In the video, one of the supporters was seen bleeding from his head.

