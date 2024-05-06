Advertisement

Shimoga Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shimoga, one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, is gearing up for a fierce battle between BJP candidates BY Raghavendra, Congress' Geetha Shivarajkumar and independent nominee KS Eshwarappa.

BY Raghavendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is seeking re-election from the seat, while suspended BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is hoping to conquer the saffron party's fortress.

Shivarajkumar, the daughter of late former CM BS Bangarappa and wife of Kannada superstar Dr Shivarajkumar, is also hoping victory on the Congress ticket riding on party's five guarantees in the state.

Shimoga seat, a genjeral category parliamentary seat, comprises Shimoga district and portions of Udupi district. It consists of eight assembly seats including Shimoga Rural, Bhadravati, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, Sagar and Byndoor.

Shimoga Seat: 2019 Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Raghavendra defeated S Madhubangarappa of JD(S) with the margin of over 2 lakh votes. The constituency had witnessed 76.40 per cent voter turnout in 2019. A total of 13 candidates contested from the segment.

Raghavendra also won the 2018 by-polls with 50 per cent vote share against JDS pick S Madhu Bangarappa who was polled 45 per cent votes in favour.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BS Yediyurappa emerged victorious with a massive margin of votes. He defeated Congress candidate Manjunath Bhandary with over 4 lakh votes.

Shimoga Lok Sabha: Demographic Details

Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency has estimated number of 16.7 lakh total voters, according to 2019 Lok Sabha Election data. Voter turnout at Shimoga parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 76.40.

The polling in Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the third round of the seven-phase election on May 7. The result will be declared on June 4.