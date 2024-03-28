×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Shinde-led Sena Releases List of 8 Candidates | Constituency-wise Names Here

Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the list including seven sitting MPs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Eknath Shinde
New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the list including seven sitting MPs. It gave a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from Ramtek (SC) seat, which will see polling on April 19. Parve had joined the Shiv Sena recently. He replaces Sena's sitting MP Krupal Tumane.

The other seven names on the list, all sitting MPs, are Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Mandlik (Kolhapur), Sadashiv Lokhande (Shirdi (SC)) Prataprao Jadhav (Buldhana), Hemant Patil (Hingoli), Srirang Barne (Maval) and Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangale). 

In June 2022, there was a significant political development in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena, which had previously been in alliance with the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, snapped its ties. Out of the 18 MPs from the state, 13 of them chose to align themselves with a faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

