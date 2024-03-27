×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Check Here

Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Check full list below

Reported by: Digital Desk
Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray | Image:File/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. The list contains the names of 17 candidates. 

Taking to X, UBT party leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced. *Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai. Other 16 candidates are as follows:"

Advertisement

The Names Are as Follows:

Buldhana — Narendra Khedekar

Yavatmal — Sanjay Deshmukh

Advertisement

Maval — Sanjay Waghere- Patil

Sangli — Chandrahar Patil

Advertisement

Hingoli — Nagesh Patil

Sambhajinagar — Chandrakant Khere

Advertisement

Dharashiv — Omraje Nimbalkar

Shirdi — Bhausaheb Wakchaure

Advertisement

Nashik — Rajabhau Vaje

Raigad — Anant Geete

Advertisement

Sindhudurg- Ratnagiri — Vinayak Raut

Thane — Rajan Vichare

Advertisement

Mumbai North East — Sanjay Patil

Mumbai North West — Amol Kirtikar

Advertisement

Parbhani — Sanjay Jadhav

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

4 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

5 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

5 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

6 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

6 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

7 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

15 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

17 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

18 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

21 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

22 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

25 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

26 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

27 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

30 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

32 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo