Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. The list contains the names of 17 candidates.

Taking to X, UBT party leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced. *Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai. Other 16 candidates are as follows:"

हिंदूहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या आशीर्वादाने आणि शिवसेना पक्ष प्रमुख श्री.उद्धवजी ठाकरे यांच्या आदेशाने शिवसेनेच्या 17 लोकसभा उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर करण्यास येत आहे..

*मुंबई दक्षिण मध्य:श्री अनिल देसाई यांच्या उमेदवारीची घोषणा करण्यात येत आहे.

इतर 16 उमेदवार… pic.twitter.com/nPg2RHimSF — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 27, 2024

The Names Are as Follows:

Buldhana — Narendra Khedekar

Yavatmal — Sanjay Deshmukh

Maval — Sanjay Waghere- Patil

Sangli — Chandrahar Patil

Hingoli — Nagesh Patil

Sambhajinagar — Chandrakant Khere

Dharashiv — Omraje Nimbalkar

Shirdi — Bhausaheb Wakchaure

Nashik — Rajabhau Vaje

Raigad — Anant Geete

Sindhudurg- Ratnagiri — Vinayak Raut

Thane — Rajan Vichare

Mumbai North East — Sanjay Patil

Mumbai North West — Amol Kirtikar

Parbhani — Sanjay Jadhav