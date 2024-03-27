Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections | Check Here
Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Check full list below
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday released its first list of Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the upcoming elections. The list contains the names of 17 candidates.
Taking to X, UBT party leader Sanjay Raut tweeted, "With the blessings of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and the order of Shiv Sena party chief Mr. Uddhavji Thackeray, the list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates of Shiv Sena is coming to be announced. *Mumbai South Central: Announcing the candidature of Shri Anil Desai. Other 16 candidates are as follows:"
Advertisement
The Names Are as Follows:
Buldhana — Narendra Khedekar
Yavatmal — Sanjay Deshmukh
Advertisement
Maval — Sanjay Waghere- Patil
Sangli — Chandrahar Patil
Advertisement
Hingoli — Nagesh Patil
Sambhajinagar — Chandrakant Khere
Advertisement
Dharashiv — Omraje Nimbalkar
Shirdi — Bhausaheb Wakchaure
Advertisement
Nashik — Rajabhau Vaje
Raigad — Anant Geete
Advertisement
Sindhudurg- Ratnagiri — Vinayak Raut
Thane — Rajan Vichare
Advertisement
Mumbai North East — Sanjay Patil
Mumbai North West — Amol Kirtikar
Advertisement
Parbhani — Sanjay Jadhav
The party has fielded sitting MP Arvind Sawant from the South Mumbai seat, meanwhile, Amol Kirtikar is being fielded from the Mumbai North West constituency, a seat which once was represented by his father, Gajanan Kirtikar.
Advertisement
Kirtikar's nomination comes after the ED on March 27 issued a summons to him in connection with his alleged involvement in the 'Khichdi scam.'
Furthermore, the Uddhav-led party has fielded Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal, Narendra Khedekar from Buldhana, Sanjog Waghere from Maval, Chandrahar Patil from Sangali, Nagesh Patil from Hingoli, Chandrakant Khere from Sambhajinagar and Omraj Nimbalkar from Dharshiv.
Advertisement
Additionally, Veteran party leader Anant Geete will contest elections from the Raigadh seat, Vinayak Raut will contest from Ratnagiri and Sanjay Jadhav is all set to fight the Parbhani seat.
The Shiv Sena is fighting polls in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress.
Advertisement
The general polls will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 in Maharashtra.
Advertisement
Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:19 IST