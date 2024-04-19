Updated April 19th, 2024 at 11:26 IST
Sikkim: Volunteers Aid Senior Citizen, Injured Man in Casting Votes as Lok Sabha Elections Kicks Off
The polling began at 7am on Friday amid tight security with volunteers taking care of the voters in guiding them through the way.
Gangtok: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 19, voters came forward to exercise their franchise to celebrate the festival of democracy.
As several leaders called in voters to vote in record numbers, volunteers showed their spirit in realising the vision of the leaders.
Visuals have emerged from a polling booth at Soreng in Sikkim where the volunteers can be seen assisting a senior citizen and a voter with an injury in his leg.
In the video, a volunteer is seen holding the hand of an old lady while she tries to walk with the support of a stick. The woman successfully cast her vote.
Sikkim is voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election and State Assembly Elections simultaneously, today.
Published April 19th, 2024 at 10:54 IST