Gangtok: As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off on April 19, voters came forward to exercise their franchise to celebrate the festival of democracy.

The polling began at 7am on Friday amid tight security with volunteers taking care of the voters in guiding them through the way.

As several leaders called in voters to vote in record numbers, volunteers showed their spirit in realising the vision of the leaders.

#WATCH | Sikkim: Volunteers at a polling station in Soreng assist a senior citizen and a voter with an injury in his leg.



Visuals have emerged from a polling booth at Soreng in Sikkim where the volunteers can be seen assisting a senior citizen and a voter with an injury in his leg.

In the video, a volunteer is seen holding the hand of an old lady while she tries to walk with the support of a stick. The woman successfully cast her vote.

Sikkim is voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election and State Assembly Elections simultaneously, today.

