Sisodia To Move Delhi HC After His Bail Plea Gets Rejected in Excise Policy Case | Image:X

New Delhi: The Delhi court has rejected the bail of Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday in the alleged excise policy scam case, AAP said. Now, Aam Aadmi Party stated that Manish Sisodia will approach the high court against a city court's order.

The bail plea was filed by Sisodia in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and in a statement, the party said that Sisodia's bail plea was rejected by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The court dismissed Sisodia's bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the caseand later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.

