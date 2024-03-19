×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

South Focus: PMK Joins BJP-led NDA Alliance in Tamil Nadu, BJP Eyes Northern Region Transition

PMK will contest 10 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the NDA coalition, although the final number of seats and specific candidates are yet to be ascertained

Reported by: Harsha Chandwani
PMK Joins BJP-led NDA in TN, BJP Eyes For Transition in Northern Region
PMK Joins BJP-led NDA in TN, BJP Eyes For Transition in Northern Region | Image:Annamalai/ X Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu:  In a strategic shift, BJP has sealed a seat-sharing alliance with PMK which is set to benefit the saffron party's prospect in Tamil Nadu, especially in the northern region as the PMK holds considerable influence, particularly among the Vanniyar caste.

 The PMK Party on Tuesday officially joined the BJP-led NDA alliance, marking a significant political development in Tamil Nadu. The alliance was solidified with the signing ceremony attended by BJP state President Annamalai and PMK founder and President Anbumani Ramadoss. Under this alliance, PMK will contest 10 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the NDA coalition, although the final number of seats and specific candidates are yet to be determined. With PMK's support, the BJP hopes to strengthen its position in the state, particularly against the backdrop of its former alliance partner AIADMK.

The decision to form this alliance comes after PMK's historical oscillation between alliances with DMK and AIADMK. Notably, PMK had previously aligned with NDA in 2014 but later opted to contest independently in 2016, resulting in significant losses. In 2019, PMK allied with AIADMK but has now shifted back to the NDA fold after a decade.

Anbumani Ramadoss, speaking to Republic Media on behalf of PMK, emphasized that the decision to join NDA was the result of extensive deliberation and discussions. “Initially, there were talks with AIADMK, where PMK was offered eight seats and other incentives, but ultimately, PMK chose to align with BJP due to its admiration for the party's commitment to Southern states' development, particularly evident in Prime Minister Modi's frequent visits to Tamil Nadu,” he said

The alliance signals a strategic realignment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with PMK's significant vote share expected to bolster BJP's electoral prospects in the state. Despite this shift, Ramadoss clarified that there are no hard feelings towards AIADMK, with whom PMK had cordial relations in the past.

Advertisement

The alliance also indicates a broader political realignment with the inclusion of expelled AIADMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, further consolidating the NDA's position in the state.

Overall, the PMK-BJP alliance underscores the evolving dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

4 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

5 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

6 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

7 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

9 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

9 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

11 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

13 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

15 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

16 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

17 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

17 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo