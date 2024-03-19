Advertisement

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Tamil Nadu: In a strategic shift, BJP has sealed a seat-sharing alliance with PMK which is set to benefit the saffron party's prospect in Tamil Nadu, especially in the northern region as the PMK holds considerable influence, particularly among the Vanniyar caste.

The PMK Party on Tuesday officially joined the BJP-led NDA alliance, marking a significant political development in Tamil Nadu. The alliance was solidified with the signing ceremony attended by BJP state President Annamalai and PMK founder and President Anbumani Ramadoss. Under this alliance, PMK will contest 10 seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the NDA coalition, although the final number of seats and specific candidates are yet to be determined. With PMK's support, the BJP hopes to strengthen its position in the state, particularly against the backdrop of its former alliance partner AIADMK.

The decision to form this alliance comes after PMK's historical oscillation between alliances with DMK and AIADMK. Notably, PMK had previously aligned with NDA in 2014 but later opted to contest independently in 2016, resulting in significant losses. In 2019, PMK allied with AIADMK but has now shifted back to the NDA fold after a decade.

Anbumani Ramadoss, speaking to Republic Media on behalf of PMK, emphasized that the decision to join NDA was the result of extensive deliberation and discussions. “Initially, there were talks with AIADMK, where PMK was offered eight seats and other incentives, but ultimately, PMK chose to align with BJP due to its admiration for the party's commitment to Southern states' development, particularly evident in Prime Minister Modi's frequent visits to Tamil Nadu,” he said



The alliance signals a strategic realignment in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, with PMK's significant vote share expected to bolster BJP's electoral prospects in the state. Despite this shift, Ramadoss clarified that there are no hard feelings towards AIADMK, with whom PMK had cordial relations in the past.

The alliance also indicates a broader political realignment with the inclusion of expelled AIADMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, further consolidating the NDA's position in the state.

Overall, the PMK-BJP alliance underscores the evolving dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle in the upcoming elections.