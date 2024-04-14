Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto- titled Sankalp Patra- for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, April 14, the firts copies of the manifestos were handed over to the beneficiaries of Modi Government's policies.

The Sankalp Patra was released at BJP 's Delhi headquarters in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

Advertisement

As the Sankalp Patra was unveiled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed the manifesto the 4 beneficiaries (labharthis) of different government run schemes who represented four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN). Raghubir, a resident of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, who own a stall of chole-kulche stall was handed over the manifesto by the Prime Minister. “He was benefitted under PM Svanidhi Scheme,” said Vinod Tawde as he received a copy of BJP's Sankalp Patra.

Ghaziabad resident Ravi Kumar, beneficiary of central government's Sumangala Yojana was also handed over the manifesto by the Prime Minister. Along with them- farmer from Jhajjar- Ramvir and Lilavati Maurya from Bastar who benefitted under Kisan Bima Yojana and Ujjawala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana respectively were also handed over the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

Advertisement

#LIVE | BJP releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto



PM Modi unveils 'Sankalp Patra' 2024



Beneficiaries of PM Modi’s Guarantees Handed First BJP Manifestos



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#SankalpPatra #PMModi #BJPManifesto pic.twitter.com/jxwwFVnt5g — Republic (@republic)

PM Modi asserted that the BJP will work towards implementing the one nation, one election initiative, and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest. "BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4," PM Modi said.

The manifesto talks about implementing the one nation, one poll initiatives, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals world over.

Advertisement