Advertisement

Delhi: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu wholeheartedly showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra saying that PM Modi has promoted India and Indians very well at the global level. Talking exclusively with Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami at a special edition of ‘Nation Wants To Know’ on Friday, Chandrababu Naidu asserted that he firmly believes that India will be a global power under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Giving a shout out to the prime minister’s vision for 2047, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief clearly stated that all the Indians including him have endorsed PM Modi’s vision of ‘Vikshit Bharat (Developed Nation)’.

Chandrababu Naidu, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA will register a 100 per cent win in both the Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, emphasizing that there is a goodwill at a national level under the PM Narendra Modi government.

Advertisement





“At the state level, we need to make developments and we need the support of the Centre. Both the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections are coming simultaneously. We are 100 per cent confident that we will win. People in Andhra are frustrated with the current government. Our 160+ MLAs and 24+ MPs will secure a victory,” the TDP chief added.

Talking about parting ways from the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections, Naidu mentioned that demand for the special status for Andhra Pradesh was the only plot for breaking ties with the BJP and no other difference lies between the two parties.

Advertisement

“In 2019, we demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh and except that we do not have any reservations or differences with the BJP or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Telugu Desam Party and BJP have worked together for the last four decades. This is a natural alliance,” the former-Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

