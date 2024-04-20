Updated April 20th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

Exodus in Congress Continues: Priyanka Gandhi's Close Aide Tajinder Singh Bittu Quits Party

Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh and close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigned from primary membership of Congress Party on Saturday

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Tajinder Bittu Quits | Image:Facebook
New Delhi: Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh and close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigned from primary membership of Congress Party on Saturday, April 20. 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published April 20th, 2024 at 10:06 IST