Updated April 20th, 2024 at 10:06 IST
Exodus in Congress Continues: Priyanka Gandhi's Close Aide Tajinder Singh Bittu Quits Party
Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh and close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigned from primary membership of Congress Party on Saturday
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Tajinder Bittu Quits | Image:Facebook
New Delhi: Tajinder Singh Bittu, AICC Secretary In-Charge Himachal Pradesh and close aide of Priyanka Gandhi resigned from primary membership of Congress Party on Saturday, April 20.
(This is a breaking copy)
