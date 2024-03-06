Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’ | Image:PTI

Hyderabad: While addressing the people of Telangana during his visit to the state on Tuesday for the inauguration of several development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Sangareddy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and said that Telangana can be called the ‘Gateway for South India’. “Work is being done on the electrification of railways. 6 news stations have also been made,” he said. “These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions,” he added.

Stating that he will return the love of the people of the state in the form of telangana's development, PM Modi said, “Development of Telangana is Modi's guarantee. Today, for the second consecutive day, I am in Telangana. The more enthusiasm I see for BJP among the people of Telangana, the more my faith is increasing. I consider your affection and your love for the development of Telangana. I will return it in double the amount.”

Stressing on the developmental projects inaugurated in the state, PM Modi said, “Today, Telangana has got a huge gift in the aviation sector. Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) has been established at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad today. This will be the first of its kind aviation centre in the country which is built on such modern standards. From this centre, Hyderabad and Telangana will get a new identity. This will open new avenues for the youth of Telangana in the aviation sector, this will provide a platform for research and skill development to aviation startups in the country, and will provide a strong base.”

He also dedicated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre to the nation. Later in the day, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 in Odisha.