Updated April 11th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

Terror Threat Looms Large as Security Agencies Sound Alarm Ahead of Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha Polls

Security agencies in J&K are learnt to have flagged serious security concerns in the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled to go for polls

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
J&K: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are learnt to have flagged serious security concerns in the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled to go for polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls in the first week of May. 

The concern largely revolves around the lack of adequate security forces and active terror groups in the region. The concern is not only based on a single agency input but a corroborated analysis of the situation.

A day before the date of issue of gazette notification for the third phase of Lok Sabha Polls, which will go for voting on May 3, three sources in civil and police administration have confirmed to Republic of 'serious security concerns' raised by them with authorities concerned.

One source has termed that any incident during the polls will negatively impact the upcoming phases in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to have polling in the Kashmir region after the third phase in the Rajouri-Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Another source has termed the lack of adequate additional paramilitary forces on the ground in Pir Panjal and South Kashmir as forces will be deployed for other Lok Sabha seats in J&K as well.

A source privy to the development said that a notification is soon going to be issued for the third polls but has conveyed to the poll body regarding the security concerns. 

Even the Mughal road, which connects South Kashmir to Pir Panjal, isn't fully operational to cater for the movement of all the leaders during their campaign. The sources, however, refused to share anything further on the issue but have said that everything is being taken seriously by poll bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

33 soldiers, 7 civilians killed since 2021

Post-October 2021, the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu have witnessed a series of terror attacks that were targeted at the Indian Army, resulting in the loss of 33 soldiers. 

It all began on October 11, 2021, with an assault on the Rashtriya Rifles Unit in Poonch's Dera Ki Gali area, claiming the lives of five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). 

Subsequent attacks occurred on October 15, 2021, April 20, 2023, and August 11, 2022, in Poonch and Rajouri, resulting in more casualties among the Rashtriya Rifles Unit. The assaults persisted with a terror strike on May 5, 2023, targeting the Special Forces Unit PARA in Rajouri's Kandi and on November 22, 2023, in Bajimaal, Rajouri, affecting both the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Forces Units. 

Unfortunately, the toll rose again on December 21, 2023, in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch when four more Army personnel attained martyrdom. Seven civilians were killed in the Dhangri terror attack in the Rajouri district of Jammu in January 2023 when terrorists barged into the houses of several.

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:24 IST

