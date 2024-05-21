Advertisement

New Delhi: National Film Award-winning actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Mithun Chakraborty has hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee over violence in his election rally today in Midnapore. Mithun Chakraborty was campaigning for Agnimitra Paul, the BJP candidate for the Midnapore seat in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Paul accused members of TMC of throwing glass bottles and stones at the rally.

While Mithun Chakraborty and Agnimitra Paul were unharmed during this incident, the actor-turned-politician has slammed Mamata for the violence in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Chakraborty said that he didn't react to the violence because he knew that TMC could only induge in violence.

“I didn't make a big deal of it because I am aware of this party and that the only thing they do is violence,” he said, although he didn't expect it. “In the back of my mind, I know that after the (Lok Sabha) elections are over, they (TMC) can't do much."

The acclaimed actor added that he has instructed his Karyakartas or party workers to stay away from the TMC office. “They will find excuses to blame you in some way,” he told his party workers, he said.

“I took the responsibility to help people. I want to keep the party strong. If the party is strong, the candidate is strong,” added Mithun.

‘I want the old bengal back’

The BJP politician expressed concern that West Bengal is a weak state now. “I want to bring the old Bengal back. As long as TMC exists, corruption and chaos thrives in Bengal. TMC easily fools the people of Bengal. Rs.2,30,000 crore, where did it go? The day corruption ends, this TMC government will fall. They know it."

Mithun questions Mamata on Bhagirathi statement

“Why was Mamata silent on the Bhagirathi statement?” questioned Mithun. “As a Sanatani, I was hurt. I ask him to come cut me and put me in Bhagirathi (river).”

Mithun was referring to the statement by TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who had recently said that he would drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi River within two hours, or leave politics.

“I will leave politics if I don't drown you people (Hindus) in the Bhagirathi River within two hours. I will not let you people stay in the Shaktipur,” said Humayun Kabir.